Russia shelled Odesa and Kharkiv — two civilians were killed

On the afternoon of April 6, the Russians attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, and Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
The southern defense forces reported that the shelling of Odesa district took place in the afternoon. For this, the Russians used the Iskander-M missile. A utility facility was hit — equipment and an administrative building were damaged. A civilian employee died.
A little later, the Russians hit the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration. Civil infrastructure was damaged, cars were on fire.
According to detailed information, four people were injured: a 47-year-old man and two women aged 66 and 22 with explosive injuries, a 10-year-old girl was diagnosed with an acute reaction to stress. A 49-year-old man died.