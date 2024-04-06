South Korea allocates a $2.3 billion aid package to Ukraine

South Korea will provide Ukraine with a medium- and long-term aid package of $2.3 billion starting this year, and will also offer $12 million for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers through the NATO Trust Fund for Ukraine Aid.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Cho Tae Yul, at a meeting in Brussels with the participation of NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region, Yonhap reports.

One of the topics of this meeting was military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. According to Cho, "supporting North Korea with Russian weapons affects the security not only of Europe, but also of the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region." The transfer of military technology by Moscow and the supply of refined oil to Pyongyang threaten the global order.

In addition, Cho criticized Russia for its veto in late March of extending the mandate of the U.N. sanctions monitoring group on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. The South Korean minister compared this move to "destroying a surveillance camera to prevent the arrest of a criminal."