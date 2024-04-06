The General Staff announced that the Russians had lost another 790 soldiers. There were 80 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the approximate losses of the Russians as of April 6 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, April 5, 80 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 3 Russian attacks in the area of Terny.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 16 attacks were repelled in the areas of Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Novy, Spirne and Ivanivske points.

In the Avdiivka direction, 22 attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Semenivka points.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried 20 times to break through the defenses in the areas of the Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka points.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians had one unsuccessful attack attempt near Staromayorsky.

In the Kherson direction on the left bank of the Dnieper, the enemy launched 16 unsuccessful attacks.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 5) the occupiers lost an estimated 790 soldiers (killed/wounded), 24 tanks, 38 armored vehicles and 41 artillery systems, three rocket salvo systems, two air defense systems, 48 drones, one cruise missile, 70 units of auto equipment and five units of special equipment.