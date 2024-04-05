In Moldova, the flag of imperial Russia was recognized as extremist

In Moldova, the black-yellow-white tricolor — the flag of imperial Russia — was recognized as extremist.

The decision was made by the capital court at the request of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Ministry of Justice and the Information and Security Service, Newsmaker reports.

The decision states that "a flag with three horizontal black-yellow-white lines" is considered extremist. It can still be appealed in the Chisinau Appeals Chamber within 30 days.

The black-yellow-white flag was the official flag of the Russian Empire from 1858 to 1896. Today it is actively used by Russian nationalist, monarchist and patriotic organizations. The imperial tricolor in the Russian Federation is also a symbol of chauvinism, it is often used by supporters of wars of aggression. It also appears on the emblems of some military units of the Russian Federation (for example, the sabotage and assault reconnaissance group "Rusych"), which are fighting against Ukraine.