Georgieva became the only candidate for the position of the head of the IMF

The current managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva became the only candidate for this position for the next five years.

This was reported by the press service of the foundation on April 4.

"The application period for the position of the next managing director ended on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. One candidate was nominated — the current Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva," the message reads.

The board of the fund plans to approve the candidate no later than at the end of April this year.