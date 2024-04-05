The President imposed sanctions against 86 companies and seven individuals

President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to apply sanctions against 86 legal entities and seven individuals. Itʼs about Vadym Alperin, Oleksandr Yerimitsuts, Yuriy Kushnir, Orest Adamcho, Victor Sherman and Andriy Popov, as stated in Decree No. 219.

Restrictive measures are imposed for three years, and in the case of Araik Amirkhanyan — for 10 years.

Sanctions include the blocking of assets and restrictions on trade operations, restrictions, partial or complete suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, prohibition of withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, prohibition of activities on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the document, sanctions are also imposed against 86 legal entities, of which 73 are registered in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine, two more in temporarily occupied Mariupol, and three in occupied Sevastopol. The remaining legal entities are registered in Russia and China.