TRC will call 25-year-olds to update data and medical examination. Then they will be put on the list of conscripts

After President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on lowering the conscription age, territorial recruit centers (TRCs) will start calling men who were on the military register of conscripts and reached the age of 25 to update their data and undergo a military medical commission (MMC). Then they will be put on the list of conscripts.
This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine.
They note that the improvement of the organization of military registration of conscripts is carried out in the context of "reforming the system of preparing citizens for military service and readiness to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the Motherland."
The General Staff also added that after the signing of the decree on the demobilization of conscripts, about 7 000 people will be released into the reserve.
- On April 2, President Zelensky signed the law on military duty and military service, which reduces the mobilization age from 27 to 25. Members of Parliament voted for him on May 30, 2023.
- As for the draft law on mobilization, the Verkhovna Radaʼs defense committee completed consideration of all amendments at the end of March. It is expected that the Verkhovna Rada will vote on this bill in the second reading in early April.