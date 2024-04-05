TRC will call 25-year-olds to update data and medical examination. Then they will be put on the list of conscripts

After President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on lowering the conscription age, territorial recruit centers (TRCs) will start calling men who were on the military register of conscripts and reached the age of 25 to update their data and undergo a military medical commission (MMC). Then they will be put on the list of conscripts.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine.

They note that the improvement of the organization of military registration of conscripts is carried out in the context of "reforming the system of preparing citizens for military service and readiness to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect the Motherland."

The General Staff also added that after the signing of the decree on the demobilization of conscripts, about 7 000 people will be released into the reserve.