Russian troops shelled New York in Donetsk region — two people were killed

On the evening of April 4, Russian troops shelled the village of New York in the Donetsk region, as a result of which two people died. Another person is injured.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The Russian occupiers carried out four airstrikes on the village. Many private houses were damaged. The consequences are still being established.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration calls on residents of the region to evacuate, in particular, this applies to those who live in front-line settlements. New York is located in close proximity to the front line — Russian troops regularly shell it.

Over the past day, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region ten times, and managed to evacuate 346 people, including 17 children, from the front line.