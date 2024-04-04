A bail of 30 million hryvnias was made for the ex-adviser of the Presidentʼs Office Artem Shylo

A bail of 30 million hryvnias was made for the former freelance adviser to the Presidentʼs Office, an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, Artem Shylo, in the case of the seizure of 94.8 million hryvnias by Ukrzaliznytsia.

This was reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court in the comments of the Anti-Corruption Center.

After posting bail, Artem Shylo must comply with a number of obligations, including handing over foreign passports and wearing an electronic bracelet.

The suspect was also forbidden to communicate with the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Oleg Tatarov, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and others regarding the circumstances of the case.

If Artem Shylo violates these obligations, his bail may be charged to the budget.

More about the scheme with "Ukrzaliznytsia"

On April 2, the law enforcement officers announced that they had exposed an organized group led by a former adviser to the Presidentʼs Office — it is about the seizure of 95 million hryvnias from "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the purchase of transformers during martial law.

According to SAPO and NABU, this company supplied goods at an inflated cost. According to the investigation, the organizer of the group was Artem Shylo, a former freelance adviser to the Presidentʼs Office.

Transformers were purchased through a gasket company from a manufacturer partially owned by Russian companies, and then resold to Ukrzaliznytsia at double the price. Therefore, UZ suffered a loss of 94.8 million hryvnias.