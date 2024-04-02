The law enforcement officers exposed an organized group led by a former adviser to the Presidentʼs Office — it is about the embezzlement of UAH 95 million from “Ukrzaliznytsia”

The special anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an organized group headed by a former adviser to the Presidentʼs Office. Law enforcement officials accused the group of seizing 94.8 million hryvnias during the purchase of transformers during martial law.

The SAPO press service writes about it.

The investigation established that an organized group was created in 2021 to control the money of Ukrzaliznytsia. During June — December 2022, the head of the group, through the controlled officials of the UZ, chose the company-supplier of power transformers.

According to the sources of " Slovo i Dilo ", the organizer of the group was the former freelance adviser of the Presidentʼs Office Artem Shilo.

According to SAPO and NABU, this company supplied goods at an inflated cost. The offers of other tender participants with more favorable prices were rejected with the help of a letter "Regarding threats to state security".

It is noted that the ex-adviser of the Presidentʼs Office ignored the citizenship of the companyʼs controller and his ties to the Russian Federation.

Transformers were purchased through a gasket company from a manufacturer partially owned by Russian companies, and then resold to Ukrzaliznytsia at double the price. Therefore, UZ suffered a loss of 94.8 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers detained the organizer of the group, a co-organizer and two participants. Article 191 of the Criminal Code — appropriation and embezzlement of someone elseʼs property (part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 191, part 5 of article 27, part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is qualified for them.