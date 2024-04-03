Seven children and their families left the occupation

Another seven children and their families left the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, some families witnessed Russian looting, forced passporting, violence against Ukrainians, and children were forced to study in schools according to the Russian curriculum.

"And families with teenage boys left the temporarily occupied territories so that their children would not later be taken to the Russian army," Lubinets added.

Now families and children are being helped by representatives of the Ombudsmanʼs Office, state structures and charitable organizations. Those who left now need to renew their documents, place their children in educational institutions and clubs, and find a job.

Specialists will also provide families with medical, psychological, humanitarian and social assistance.