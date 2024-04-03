Severodonetsk and Vatutine. The Council Committee supported the renaming of seven more cities

The Parliamentary Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning supported the renaming of seven more cities and 44 villages and settlements.

This was reported by Peopleʼs Deputy Roman Lozynskyi.

Seven cities will be renamed as follows:

Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) — to Severskodonetsk;

Vatutine (Cherkasy region) — to Bagachevo;

Druzhba (Sumy region) — to Zhuravske;

Pershotravensk (Dnipropetrovsk region) — to Shakhtarske;

Krasnograd (Kharkiv region) — on Berestyn;

Pervomaiskyi (Kharkiv region) — to Zlatopil;

Pervomaisk (Luhansk region) — to Sokologhirsk.

Here is a complete list of settlements that will be renamed by the parliament.

The Verkhovna Rada will approve the final name change through a vote.