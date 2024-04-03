Seizure of 95 million hryvnias of “Ukrzaliznytsia”: members of the organized group were informed of suspicions

Detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the members of an organized group, which the law enforcement officers consider to be involved in the embezzlement of 94.8 million hryvnias from “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) writes about this.

NABU and SAP recently exposed an organized group that bought transformers for “Ukrzaliznytsia” at inflated prices during martial law.

Seven members of the group were informed about the suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of someone elseʼs property. Their positions are indicated at the time of the crime (from June to December 2022):

head of an organized group, adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, and later an employee of SBU (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code);

two members of an organized group (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code);

the first deputy director of the "Production Support Center" branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Code of Civil Procedure);

Deputy Director for Economic and Information Security of the Office of the Director for Economic and Information Security of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the CCU);

an intermediary who acted on behalf of the supplier company (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Civil Code);

an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

The investigation revealed that the supply of transformers was at an inflated cost, as the group ensured that there were no competitors with better prices by means of a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine "Regarding Threats to State Security". At the same time, the connections of the company that "won" the tender and its controller with Russia were ignored.

According to information from Slovo i Dilo sources, the organizer of the group is Artem Shilo, a former freelance adviser to the Presidentʼs Office.