Ukrainian intelligence reported how many Su-34, Su-35 and A-50U the Russians have

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported how many Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 multi-purpose fighters and A-50U long-range radar detection and guidance aircraft the Russians have.

GUR told the information agency ArmiyaInform about this.

As of March 2024, there were about 100 Su-35s, more than 100 Su-34s and seven A-50Us in the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, three A-50Us are currently being repaired and modernized: two of them at the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after G. M. Beriev", one — at the airfield of the "Aviastar" aircraft factory in Ulyanovsk.