Ukrainian intelligence reported how many Su-34, Su-35 and A-50U the Russians have

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported how many Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 multi-purpose fighters and A-50U long-range radar detection and guidance aircraft the Russians have.
GUR told the information agency ArmiyaInform about this.
As of March 2024, there were about 100 Su-35s, more than 100 Su-34s and seven A-50Us in the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, three A-50Us are currently being repaired and modernized: two of them at the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after G. M. Beriev", one — at the airfield of the "Aviastar" aircraft factory in Ulyanovsk.
- According to the official data of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of March, since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian forces have shot down two enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, 12 Su-34 fighter-bombers and two Su-35 multi-role fighters.
- Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that such a number of destroyed aircraft became possible thanks to the elimination of the A-50 — Russian pilots receive less information about the radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and air defense equipment, therefore they become more vulnerable.