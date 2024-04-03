SBU declared the suspicion to 26 collaborators who tortured locals in the Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established identity of another 26 members of the so-called main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region in the temporarily occupied part of the region. Another 26 collaborators were suspected of torturing people.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The law enforcement officers established their identities. The six persons involved held management positions in the occupation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "Kakhovsky". Others were assigned to the Russian units of investigation, criminal investigation, personnel support and duty units.

Collaborators massively repressed local residents in order to break their resistance to aggression. Under the leadership of FSB, they tried to disperse pro-Ukrainian gatherings of Kakhovka residents.

SBU claims that during such "raids" collaborators kidnapped people and imprisoned them in Russian torture camps on the left bank of the Kherson region. The abductees were brutally tortured, hoping to persuade them to cooperate with the occupiers.

The perpetrators also broke into the homes of Ukrainian patriots and, under the guise of searches, stole citizensʼ private property, including money and cars. They were also involved in the protection of election committees during fake Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The suspects received the following people:

Denysiuk Ivan Yuriyovych — the head of the pseudo-institution;

Ovdiyenko Yevhen Volodymyrovych — the head of the "Inquiry Department";

Syomin Volodymyr Ihorovych — the so-called "investigator";

Zadorozhna Yevhenia Oleksandrivna — the so-called "investigator";

Suslov Mykhailo Omelyanovych — the head of the "department of precinct inspectors";

Povshyk Mykhailo Mykhailovych — the head of the "Department of Criminal Investigation";

Buhrovenko Artem Volodymyrovych — the "criminal intelligence detective of the criminal investigation department";

Zhakoti Oleksandr Borysovych — the "criminal intelligence detective of the criminal investigation department";

Nikulin Volodymyr Serhiyovych — the "criminal intelligence detective of the criminal investigation department";

Suslov Dmytro Mykhailovych — the "criminal intelligence detective of the criminal investigation department";

Martynov Oleksandr Vadimovych — the "criminal intelligence detective of the criminal investigation department";

Kosternyi Vyacheslav Serhiyovych — the head of the "department of the patrol and postal service";

Makohonyk Oleksandr Viktorovych — the "inspector of the patrol and postal service department";

Pozdnyakov Oleksandr Hryhorovych — the "inspector of the patrol and postal service department";

Statsyk Volodymyr Semenovych — the "inspector of the department of patrol and post service";

Kravchenko Oleksiy Mykolayovych — the "inspector of the department of patrol and post service";

Oliynyk Yevhen Mykolayovych — the "inspector of the patrol and post service department";

Cheryomukhin Oleksandr Serhiyovych — the "inspector of the department of patrol and post service";

Sinko Ilya Oleksandrovych — the "inspector of the patrol and postal service department";

Bilovytskyi Viktor Viktorovych — the "inspector of the patrol and postal service department";

Lytvynenko Artem Serhiyovych — the "inspector of the patrol and post service department";

Khruslov Vladyslav Leonidovych — the "inspector of the patrol and postal service department";

Syomina Kateryna Yuriivna — the head of the "personnel support department";

Nikulina Veronika Ihorivna — the "senior inspector of the personnel support department";

Dobrov Oleksandr Viktorovych — the "on-duty employee of the on-duty unit";

Kravchuk Iryna Vasylivna — the "assistant to the on-duty employee of the on-duty unit."

They are accused of creating and leading a criminal organization, as well as participating in it, collaborationism, encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, kidnapping people, torture, stealing weapons, robbery and stealing cars.