Zelensky: Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 300 000 troops on June 1

The Russian military command is preparing to mobilize an additional 300 000 troops on June 1.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with the President of Finland in Kyiv.

"I can say that Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 300 000 troops on June 1," Zelensky said.

Responding to journalistsʼ questions about how many people will be mobilized into the Ukrainian army in 2024, Zelensky said that "we donʼt need half a million." The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Zelensky said at the end of 2023, proposed to mobilize 400 000-500 000 Ukrainians.

In an interview with Ukrinform at the end of March, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that after clarifying the combat composition and reviewing the resources, the request for the mobilization of 500 000 people was significantly reduced. Inspection of certain non-combat units allowed thousands of servicemen to be sent to combat units.

In the end, President Zelensky did not say how many Ukrainians they plan to mobilize now.