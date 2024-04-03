The occupiers shelled the Sumy region. There is a dead and wounded

On April 3 at 09:25, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy region, the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration informs.

The impact damaged five cars, a store building and a cultural center.

"Unfortunately, there is a deceased person. Two residents of the community were also injured — a father and a four-year-old son," the message states.

The Regional Military Administration added that all necessary services are working at the place of "strikes".