The occupiers shelled the Sumy region. There is a dead and wounded

On April 3 at 09:25, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy region, the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration informs.
The impact damaged five cars, a store building and a cultural center.
"Unfortunately, there is a deceased person. Two residents of the community were also injured — a father and a four-year-old son," the message states.
The Regional Military Administration added that all necessary services are working at the place of "strikes".
- Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, occupying part of the Sumy region. At the beginning of April of that year, the northern regions of Ukraine, in particular the Sumy region, were liberated from the Russian invaders. However, since that time, Russian troops have regularly shelled the region. In February — March 2024, the Russians significantly increased the intensity of strikes in the region. Since the beginning of March, the Russian occupiers have dropped almost 200 guided aerial bombs on the Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 19.