In February, French President Emmanuel Macron held confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to persuade them to change the Westʼs strategy in supporting Ukraine in its confrontation with Moscow.

This is stated in the material of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Macron believes that Western countries should adopt a position of strategic uncertainty regarding Russia, as if this strategy would leave all options on the table. The idea is to move away from drawing red lines, as the US has done, trying to avoid actions that would escalate to war.

Macron proposed to stop broadcasting the limits of Western intervention — the Westʼs so-called red lines — and instead keep the Kremlin guessing.

During a February phone call, Macron outlined this position to Biden and Scholz, offering to share it with other leaders at the summit in Paris.

According to unnamed officials who spoke to the WSJ, Biden questioned the need for a change in strategy amid concerns it could lead to an escalation. Scholz also opposed the idea, saying it risks dividing allies and making NATO countries a party to the conflict.

Scholz replied that if Macron did so publicly, the chancellor and other leaders would be forced to turn him down. He strongly advised Macron against the move, saying it could create a sense of disunity among allies.

The prospect of Western personnel in Ukraine — whether civilian or military — has raised a burning question about how allies should respond if one of them is killed in a Russian strike.

According to a US official, the Biden administration was concerned that Russia might target any French troops that might be sent to Ukraine. This allegedly could draw France and possibly other Western countries into the war.

However, Macron has told allies that there will be no need to involve NATO or the US if Russia targets French forces. According to him, France suffered losses in military campaigns in Africa without turning to allies for help.

Tensions reached their peak when Fizo, Scholz, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James OʼBrien and other leaders arrived at the Elysee Palace on February 26. Macron shared with them his thoughts on the need for strategic uncertainty.

Then he asked Scholz, who was sitting next to him, to answer. According to officials, Scholz strongly opposed the idea. One after the other, the leaders of the Netherlands, Poland and Greece spoke, politely rejecting the idea. Estoniaʼs prime minister backed Macron, saying leaders should stop talking about what they wonʼt do in the conflict and focus on what they will do.

Despite the overwhelming opposition at the summit, Macron still told reporters that although there is no consensus on sending troops, "nothing can be ruled out."