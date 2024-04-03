An 11-year-old child who was wounded by the occupiers near Kupyansk died in the hospital

In the morning, an 11-year-old child who was wounded during the Russian shelling of the Kupyansk area in the Kharkiv region died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov.

In the evening of April 2, Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove. The 59-year-old father of the child died on the spot, and the 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries.