Air defense shot down all Shahed drones over Ukraine at night

Last night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack drones. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing.

"The occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using four UAVs of the Shahed type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine managed to destroy all UAVs," the message says.

The commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk specified that Shahed drones destroyed units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

The Russian army launched drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Also, the occupiers from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region launched three S-300 missiles at ground targets, the commander noted.