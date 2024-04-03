Politico: The Rammstein format may come under NATO control. Before that, the USA presided there

The contact group on the defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) may be headed by the North Atlantic Alliance instead of the United States. The relevant decision is planned to be made due to the possibility of Donald Trumpʼs presidency.

This was reported by Politico.

The relevant changes will be discussed during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on April 3-4.

One of Politicoʼs sources clarified that the process should end at the July summit of NATO leaders in Washington.

A European official said that such a step would allow other NATO countries to have a greater influence on the work process of the Contact Group in the event of Trumpʼs re-election.

According to the American official, discussions regarding the transition of the group under NATO control are being conducted "at a very high level" with the aim of formalizing the support of Kyiv from Europe and the Alliance. In this way, the Contact Group will be made "more durable".

"Putting this project under NATO insulates it from a Trump presidency or even from the U.S., which may turn to China and not be able to continue it or find its own funding," said Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon and NATO official.