The Netherlands will allocate €10 million to support Ukraine in the investigation of war crimes

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Hanke Brauns Sloot, said that Amsterdam will provide Ukraine with €10 million to investigate crimes committed by Russian troops during the invasion.

This was reported by a Babel correspondent from the conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine".

Before that, the Office of the Prosecutor General stated that Ukraine needed help to investigate crimes. It is about consultations, expanded use of artificial intelligence technologies and assistance in creating a single register of victims of war and people affected by international crimes.

At the conference, 44 countries signed a political declaration — they condemned Russian aggression and called for an investigation of all crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine.