The government approved the draft law on the construction of two new power units of the Khmelnytsky NPP

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the construction of two power units — the third and fourth — of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. Then they have to vote for it in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is reported on the Government portal.

The draft law defined the locations of power units, the number of reactors, their types and general characteristics, as well as general requirements for design and construction.

Reactor installations of the VVER-1000 type (pressurized water-water power reactor) will be placed at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. The construction of two nuclear power units will increase the production of electricity by 16,226 million kWh/year, and the commissioning — by 15,415 million kWh/year,

The draft law also determined the amount of socio-economic risk compensation for the population living in the relevant territory. And they also established a legal requirement regarding the possibility of using new nuclear fuel units in work — it is manufactured using American technology.

The construction of power units will be financed by "Energoatom" with the involvement of credit facilities, without using funds from the state budget of Ukraine.