Toponyms associated with Russia were renamed in Kharkiv and Kherson

In Kharkiv and Kherson, streets, avenues, alleys, thoroughfares, squares, whose names were associated with Russia, were renamed.

The Kharkiv City Council reported that 18 toponyms were changed in the city:

Bakulina Street became Yevheniya Yenina Street (in honor of the former First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who died in a plane crash in Brovary);

Bilomorska Street became Finska Street;

Baikalska Street — Snizhna Street;

Kronstadtska Street — Lytovska Street;

Krasnouralska street — Nyzynna street;

Irtyska Street — Merlynska Street;

Izhevska Street — Tsukrova Street;

Kronstadtsky Lane was renamed into Chumatsky Lane;

Altaiskyi lane — to Vitryaniy lane;

Irtysky lane — to Chepelsky lane;

Izhevskiy lane — to Zamozhny lane;

Kolasky Lane — to Chervona Ruta lane;

Elbrusky lane — to Bukovelsky lane;

Yelninsky lane — to Barvystyi lane.

the entrance of Trinkler — to the entrance of Hlisad Juice (in honor of the military pilot Andriy Pilschikov with the call sign "Juice").

Vladivostok Street became Shvedska Street, the alley of the same name became Skandynavska Street, and the entrance became Lirnytsky entrance.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko also announced the renaming of toponyms in the city:

Generala Vydryhana Street was renamed to Shyroka Street;

Ivana Mozhovoho Square — to University Square;

Hertsena Street — to Terentiya Yakusheva Street;

Honcharova Street — to Fyodora Vovka Street;

Hriboyedova Street — to Ivana Bahryanoho Street;

Derzhavina Street — to Pavlo Chubynskyi Street;

Dobrolyubovʼs passage — to Hnat Hotkevychʼs passage;

Dostoevskoho Street — to Mykhaila Kotsyubinskoho Street;

Zhukovskoho Street — to Ihora Sikorskoho Street;

Kutuzova Avenue — to Romana Shukhevycha Avenue;

the passage of Krylov — to the passage of Leonid Hlibov;

Nesterova Street — to Levka Lukyanenko Street;

Ogaryova Street — to Lesya Kurbasa Street;

Serafymovycha Street — to Hanna Barvinok Street;

Surikova Street — to Oleksandr Berezhny Street;

Stanislavskoho Lane — to Otamana Sirka Lane;

Turheneva Street — to Oleny Pchilky Street;

Fonvizina Street — to Yevhena Yakovenko Street;

Tsiolkovskoho Street — to Yuriia Kondratyuka Street;

Malinovskoho Street — to Skifska Street;

Vasylevskoho Street — to Street of the Kherson Pilots;

Levitana lane — to Polina Raiko lane;

Lermontov lane — to Mykhailo Brychevskyi lane;

Shishkina lane — to Brativ Burlyukiv lane.

New toponyms in Kherson were chosen as a result of open voting by the citizens.