Air defense forces shot down nine attack drones overnight

On the night of April 2, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59 guided air missile and ten Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down nine drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian occupiers launched the Kh-59 missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the drones from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

All nine drones were shot down by the defenders of the sky within the Dnipropetrovsk region. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, clarified that the drones were destroyed in the Dnipro and Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlograd, Synelnykove, and Kamianske districts.

In the Dnipro, due to falling debris, two fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished. There, a two-story building and a fire station were damaged. People were not injured.

The Southern Defense Forces added that the Russians were targeting the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions. In the latter, an energy facility was damaged due to an attack. The fire was extinguished. No casualties. The consequences of the damage are being clarified.