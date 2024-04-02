General Staff: Russia lost 12 tanks and 30 artillery systems

During the past 24 hours, 71 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 12 tanks, 29 armored fighting vehicles and 30 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the command post and seven areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit the ground control station of the UAVs, an air defense system, two EW stations, an ammunition depot and a concentration area for Russian personnel.

Russian troops carried out eight missile and 93 air strikes, carried out 126 attacks from rocket salvo systems.