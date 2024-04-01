Ukraine received $118 million from Japan for health care and recovery

Ukraine received $118 million from Japan as part of the World Bank projects "Strengthening the Health Care System and Saving Lives" (HEAL Ukraine) and "Housing Repair to Restore Peopleʼs Rights and Opportunities" (HOPE).

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine on April 1.

Funds were provided on a non-refundable basis. They will go towards expanding the range of medical services and access to them, overcoming the consequences of Russian aggression and rebuilding Ukraineʼs housing infrastructure.

The involved grant funding consists of $70 million as part of the HEAL Ukraine project of the World Bank, aimed at supporting the state budget, as reimbursement of expenses under the medical guarantee program.

This also included $48.2 million as part of the World Bankʼs HOPE project. The funds will be used to reimburse the costs of the state budget, used to compensate the owners of houses for small and medium repairs in apartment buildings and private houses.