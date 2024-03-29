Ukraine received a $1.5 billion loan from Japan and Britain

Ukraine received a $1.5 billion loan to support the development policy "Fundamentals of Growth" from Japan and Great Britain through the mechanism of the World Bank.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

Japan provided $984 million through the World Bankʼs Trust Fund, while Great Britain provided $516 million. The total was about $1.4 billion.

To reduce the cost of servicing Ukraineʼs credit obligations, the World Bank program also provides for the capitalization of interest from Japanese funds in the amount of $99.54 million.

Before receiving this tranche, Ukraine fulfilled eight requirements under the program, in particular — harmonization of customs and tax legislation of Ukraine with EU norms, improvement of fiscal policy and regulation of capital markets, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electronic procurement system.