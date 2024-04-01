The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 710 soldiers. There were 53 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the approximate losses of the Russians as of April 1 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

During the past day, March 31, 53 combat clashes took place. More than 110 settlements were under enemy artillery fire.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 attacks by the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Terny, where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, 8 attacks were repulsed in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, defenders repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomayske and Nevelske points.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of the settlements of Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodyane, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out 2 attacks on the positions of the defenders in the Staromayorske and Robotyne districts.

In the Kherson direction, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians attacked the positions of the Armed Forces twice.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 31), the occupiers lost an estimated 710 soldiers (killed/wounded), 20 tanks, 17 armored vehicles and 32 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 26 drones, 9 cruise missiles, 35 vehicles and three special vehicles.