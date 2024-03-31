Spring conscription begins in Russia — 150,000 Russians will be drafted into the army

In Russia, regular military conscription will continue from April 1 to July 15. They plan to draft 150,000 Russians.

This is stated on the Internet portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

Currently, new rules for conscription for military service are already in force in Russia — citizens aged 18 to 30 will now be subject to conscription (previously it was up to 27). However, those who turn 27 before the end of 2023 and those who are already 28 or 29 years old will not be drafted.

Last year, during the spring recruitment campaign, Russia managed to recruit about 147,000 people. Term military service in Russia lasts 12 months.

Russian media wrote that they are actively trying to convince soldiers during their military service to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation so that they join the hostilities against Ukraine.

The law on changing the conscription age in Russia entered into force on January 1.