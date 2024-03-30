Ukrainian hackers hacked more than 100 Russian websites and obtained dozens of terabytes of classified data. Damages are estimated at more than $12 billion

Hacker group UA25 gained access to more than 100 Russian sites in a few minutes.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

In particular, Ukrainian hackers were able to break into servers of critical infrastructure and obtain tens of terabytes of classified information.

The hacker attack caused more than $12 billion in damage to Russia. A large amount of time and resources will be spent on restoring servers and information, StratCom noted.