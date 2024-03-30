A man who suffered from the Russian attack on Kamiansk died in the hospital

A man wounded during yesterdayʼs attack by the occupiers on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region died in the hospital on the morning of March 30. This was reported by the head of regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

According to him, the deceased was 36 years old.

"The doctors fought for his life until the end. They did everything possible. But the injuries turned out to be too severe," said Lysak.

Another victim, a 47-year-old man, is still in the hospital. He is in a moderate condition. Other injured are recovering at home.