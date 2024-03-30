A man who suffered from the Russian attack on Kamiansk died in the hospital

A man wounded during yesterdayʼs attack by the occupiers on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region died in the hospital on the morning of March 30. This was reported by the head of regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
According to him, the deceased was 36 years old.
"The doctors fought for his life until the end. They did everything possible. But the injuries turned out to be too severe," said Lysak.
Another victim, a 47-year-old man, is still in the hospital. He is in a moderate condition. Other injured are recovering at home.
- The Russian occupiers have been shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. Most often, strikes are carried out in the southern regions, located near the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.
- On the night of March 29 of this year, the invaders attacked Kamʼianske, destroying the country cooperative. According to Lysak, five people were injured, including a five-year-old girl. In addition to men aged 36 and 47, two women aged 19 and 47 were injured.