The government supported the resolution on conducting marriages by video link in “Diya”

The Diya application will soon launch a service that will allow people to get married online via video. The government supported the relevant resolution.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Ukrainians will be able to get married simply in the application. This is especially true for military personnel and couples who are separated due to war. An employee of DRATS will marry the bride and groom via video link, and they will certify the documents with "Deed.Signature," the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs said.

This process will involve several stages of verification.