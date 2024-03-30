From 2027, there will be specialized secondary education in Ukraine. The pilot launch will start next year

From 2027, the implementation of the reform of specialized secondary education will begin in Ukraine. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine informs about this.

Pilot models of profiling with relevant programs and materials will start next year. For this purpose, the Ministry of Education selected 25 general secondary schools, which will become mentors for the continuation of the project.

Starting from 2027, the secondary education we are used to will have the following level division:

primary — 1-4 grades;

basic — grades 5-9;

senior specialized school — grades 10-12.

A significant change in the education system is that all three levels will now have separate rooms. Specifically, the distribution of schools by levels will take place. Probably, only private educational institutions will be able to combine primary, basic and senior specialized schools.

The Ministry of Education and Culture plans to offer students who will participate in the piloting of specialized secondary education advantages when entering higher education institutions. In particular, due to the fact that such schoolboys and schoolgirls will study a year longer for the first time (12 years instead of 11), the possibility of enrolling them immediately in the 2nd year of higher education is being considered. But this issue still needs to be discussed with universities, says Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Stashkiv.