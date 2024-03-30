The Ukrainian military shot down nine of the 12 Shahed drones at night

Last night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack drones and missiles. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The enemy launched 12 Shahed-136/131 drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea), and also hit the Donetsk region with four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles.

Nine enemy UAVs destroyed units of mobile fire groups within Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, says that there are several hits to infrastructure objects in the region.