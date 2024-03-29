Navy: Russians mistakenly shot down their Su-27 fighter over Crimea

On March 28, during an air alert, the Russian occupiers actually shot down their own Su-27 fighter in the sky over Crimea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We confirm that this plane belonged to the Russian Federation and that it was destroyed by its own forces. They were anxious, they were ready for combat," said Pletenchuk.

According to him, in this case, the human factor worked — someone "really wanted to get a medal", so he did not understand whether it was his plane or someone elseʼs.

He also reported that the fighter pilot was rescued, but the plane itself was "virtually destroyed."