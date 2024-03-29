In March, Ukraine attracted $9 billion in financial support

In March of this year, the budget of Ukraine received about $9 billion in external financing, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reports.

Among the donors:

EU — $4.9 billion;

Canada — $1.5 billion;

Japan — $1.1 billion;

IMF — $880 million;

Great Britain — $515 million.

The government emphasized that funds from the EU came within the framework of the new Ukraine Facility instrument, which is part of transitional financing.

Japan channeled financial aid through World Bank mechanisms. In particular, the state budget received $882 million — a part of the loan to support the development policy "Basics of Growth" (DPL), $230 million — funds within the scope of the project "Emergency project of providing inclusive support for the recovery of agriculture of Ukraine (ARISE)".

The soft loan from Canada came as part of the third supplementary agreement, which is a continuation of the August 8, 2022 agreement.

Funding from the IMF is the fourth tranche within the framework of the Enhanced Financing Facility (EFF) program. Ukraine has already attracted about $5.4 billion of the $15.6 billion provided for in the program.

Concessional financing from Great Britain is part of a loan to support the development policy "Fundamentals of Growth" through the mechanism of the World Bank.

In 2024, external financing will reach $10.1 billion, and since the beginning of the full-scale war — $83.7 billion. International aid is directed to financing priority social expenditures of the State Budget of Ukraine.