Customs has launched an online service for declaring express shipments

In Ukraine, the possibility of independent electronic declaration of express shipments has appeared. Yes, in a few clicks you can independently declare a shipment worth up to €10 000 and pay customs fees.

The relevant function was launched by the State Customs Service.

How service functions have been simplified:

the vast majority of declaration columns are filled in automatically;

automatic machine translation of product names and other information into Ukrainian;

in most cases, automatic selection of the product code according to the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity;

automatic tax calculation;

auto-completion of those details that are missing in the previous information — in case the citizen has already used this service before.

The declaration must be signed using the Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) or Diia.Signature.

If the value of the goods exceeds €150 and they are subject to tax, a QR code is generated. By clicking on this QR code or pointing your mobile phone camera at it, you can pay the accrued customs fees from your banking application.

There are also alternative forms of registration, such as declaration by an express carrier or through a customs broker and personal (or by another person on behalf of) submission of a paper declaration to the customs clearance unit.