The United States asks its companies not to supply goods to more than 600 foreign buyers — Russia may receive the products

Washington asks American companies to stop delivering goods to more than 600 foreign buyers, due to the fact that Russia may receive these goods and use them for the war in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

The US Department of Commerce has sent letters to at least 20 companies warning of such a situation. This is another way to weaken the Russians on the battlefield.

The companies that received the warning manufacture and sell the products found in the missiles and drones used by the Russian occupiers to attack Ukraine.

"In letters, we asked American companies to voluntarily stop supplies to these counterparties due to the high risk of transshipment to Russia," added US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod.

Despite unprecedented sanctions against Russia from Western countries, the Kremlin still finds ways to obtain scarce goods and technologies, which it then uses in the military industry. Meanwhile, American components continue to be found in Russian weapons left on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Senior officials from the US Department of Commerce, State Department and Treasury Department are also reaching out directly to the top management of American companies to discuss next steps to prevent their products from ending up in Russia.