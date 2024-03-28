Ministry of Defense: Since the beginning of the year, only 3% of Russian attacks hit military targets

Almost all of the missiles, drones, and guided bombs that Russia has launched over Ukraine since the beginning of 2024 have hit civilian targets and infrastructure.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov at an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

According to him, the total explosive power of combined airstrikes in Ukraine since the beginning of the year exceeds 9 kilotons.

“Only 3% of these Russian missiles, drones and guided bombs hit military targets, while 97% hit civilian infrastructure. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that 712 of the 1,804 civilian casualties confirmed by the UN over the past 3 months were caused by missile and cluster munition attacks," the minister noted.

He also reminded of the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense systems.

"The more Russian missiles are shot down in the Ukrainian sky, the less of a threat they will pose to NATO member states bordering Ukraine," Umyerov added.

Only last week , the Russian Federation hit Ukrainian cities and communities with 190 missiles, 140 Shahed drones and 700 anti-aircraft missiles. The occupiers disabled the largest Ukrainian hydroelectric power station.