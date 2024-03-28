This year, Ukraine and Slovakia want to launch a new railway route Kyiv — Košice

The new international railway route Kyiv — Košice (Slovakia) is planned to be launched this year. The relevant proposal was approved by the government of the Slovak Republic.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine.

From Kyiv, the train will reach the station "Ganiska" near Košice through the border crossing "Pavlovo — Matyovske Voykovtse". The route will help more Ukrainians to use the services of the international airport in Košice.

Airport in Košice (Slovakia).

Organizational and preparatory work will continue before the launch of the route. They plan to prepare premises for border and customs control, change the platform at the station "Ganiska" near Košice, and prepare a bus connection from Ganiska to the airport and railway station in Košice.

Next, they want to sign contracts for transport services with the Slovak Railways and find sources for financing the project.