“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching a new route from Prague

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches a new international train Prague — Chop. The first flight from Prague will depart on March 27.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

The night train Prague — Chop will depart from Prague (Czech Republic) at 21:52, from Košice (Slovakia) at 06:38 in the morning and arrive in Chop at 10:35. In the return direction, the train will depart from Chop at 17:35, from Košice at 21:37, and arrive in Prague at 05:46 the next day.

This train has carriages with both seats and bedrooms. Free Wi-Fi is available on board the train. The price of tickets depends on the day of travel and is on average about 1 060 hryvnias for a seated place or 1 700 hryvnias for a sleeping place. You can buy tickets here.

In addition, "Ukrzaliznytsia" appoints a special transfer train No. 345/346 Chernivtsi — Chop — Uzhhorod, so that residents of neighboring regions can reach Chop more easily.

This train will depart from Chernivtsi daily at 05:30, will go via Ivano-Frankivsk (08:13—08:27), Stryi (11:20—11:50), Mukachevo (15:13—15:18), Chop ( 16:28—16:57), and will arrive in Uzhhorod at 17:20. In the return direction, the train departs from Uzhhorod at 11:05 a.m., then goes as follows: Chop (11:28 a.m.—12:03 p.m.), Mukachevo (1:00 p.m.—1:10 p.m.), Stryi (4:15 p.m.—4:40 p.m.), Ivano-Frankivsk (19:22—19:27), and in Chernivtsi it will be at 21:32.