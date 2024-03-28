Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov had his bail reduced for the sixth time

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the arrest of former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov until May 26. The court also reduced the amount of the bail for the sixth time — from 523 to 65 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

According to Transparency International Ukraine, the prosecutor asked to extend Nasirovʼs detention for 2 months and leave a bail of 70 million hryvnias. The defense requested that Nasirov be placed under house arrest or that the amount of bail be reduced to 12 million.

Nasirovʼs lawyers repeatedly referred to his unsatisfactory state of health, asked to hear the doctorʼs explanation, but the court refused them.