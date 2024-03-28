Kyiv is strengthening security measures due to an increase in rocket attacks and the threat of infiltration by subversive groups

In Kyiv, security measures will be urgently strengthened due to the risks of intensifying missile strikes from Russia and the threat of penetration into the city of Russian subversive groups made up of agents of the Russian special services.

As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, a meeting of the Kyiv City Defense Council was held at which a number of decisions were made. Namely:

urgently work out the issue of holding mass events in Kyiv in the future;

review the operation of public transport, sports, cultural, educational, medical and entertainment events;

to all power and military structures of Kyiv, in accordance with their powers, to increase attention to places of gathering of people, to ensure compliance with public safety and order in the capital;

all responsible structures and balance-keepers of protective structures of civil protection to ensure permanent access of the population to shelters and points of invincibility.

Monitoring is carried out separately in social networks to identify disinformation and provocations in the capital.

The authorities ask residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital not to panic, as these are preventive measures.