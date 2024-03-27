Politico: The EU will not transfer €5 billion of profits from Russiaʼs frozen assets to Ukraine

The European Union has decided not to transfer to Ukraine €5 billion of profit obtained from the investment of frozen Russian assets in 2022-2023. The money will be left in the Brussels securities depository Euroclear as insurance in case of lawsuits by Russia.

Politico writes about this with reference to Euroclearʼs response.

"We are not distributing this profit to shareholders and are holding it until further notice. These funds will be used to cover costs, risks and losses incurred by central securities depositories due to the war in Ukraine," Euroclear said in a written response.

The European Commission believes that €5 billion is a "buffer" that will enable the payment of current and potential claims. After the freezing of profits, as of February of this year, Russian organizations filed 94 lawsuits against Euroclear with a demand to compensate for the lost funds.

The European Commission plans to transfer to aid Ukraine only revenues received after February 15, 2024. They want to send 90% of this amount through the European Peace Fund to the purchase of weapons, and the remaining 10% to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

On March 20, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, proposed this plan to EU member states. Reuters wrote that these 10% can be used to build the capacities of the Ukrainian defense industry. The decision will be taken by the Council of the EU.

As Politico writes, Ukraineʼs Justice Minister Denys Malyuska disagrees with Euroclearʼs argument. He believes that €5 billion is too much for insurance against lawsuits, given that Euroclearʼs direct losses due to the war in Ukraine are only €34 million.

At the same time, lawyers claim that retroactive confiscation of Russian profits would be a "legal minefield."