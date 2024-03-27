Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. There are victims

The Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Mykolaiv in the afternoon of March 27. The Russians attacked Mykolaiv with ballistics, and in Kharkiv they hit apartment buildings.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov informed that the occupiers had beaten the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv twice. Civilian infrastructure is damaged there. The type of weapon is set. Monitoring groups and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of guided aerial bombs before the attack.

In Kharkiv, it is currently known about one dead person, another ten people are injured, two of them are in serious condition. Four victims are children. Five-story buildings and the Institute of emergency surgery were damaged. As of 16:40, the number of victims has increased to 12.

In Mykolaiv, six people were injured by a Russian missile attack, one person is in a serious condition, wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

The Russian occupiers shell the Kharkiv region every day. They use artillery, drones and missiles. The Mykolaiv region is also regularly under attack by the occupiers.