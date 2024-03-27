The Coalition of Armored Vehicles for Ukraine has started work in Poland

The first meeting of the Coalition of Armored Vehicles in Support of Ukraine took place in Warsaw. The initiative was initiated by Poland and Germany, and supported by Great Britain, Sweden and Italy.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The goal of the Coalition is to strengthen the technical park of the Ukrainian army, to ensure proper maintenance and repair of equipment and weapons samples provided by allies.

Within the Coalition of Armored Vehicles, four syndicates have been created, which will be responsible for:

supply of weapons and ammunition for Western armored vehicles;

maintenance and repair;

training of crews and technical personnel;

working out the effective tactics of using armored vehicles on the battlefield.

In the long term, the member countries of the Tank Coalition and the Coalition of Armored Vehicles will help Ukraine create an armored park of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and establish an industrial partnership with Ukraine.