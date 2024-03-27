In Budapest, protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Orbán

In Budapest, thousands of people came out to protest the resignation of the chief Hungarian prosecutor Peter Polt and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This happened after a former Hungarian government insider Péter Magyar showed an audio recording that he said informed about a conspiracy by high-ranking officials to cover up corruption.

Reuters writes about it.

Protesters marched from the General Prosecutorʼs Office building to the parliament, shouting: "Resign, resign."

Péter Magyar organized this demonstration and called it "the biggest in the last 14 years".

"Hungarians thank you... for coming tonight in thousands of people... to tell those in power that we have had enough," he said in his speech.

The day before, Péter Magyar published an audio recording in which a person with the voice of his ex-wife, Minister of Justice Judit Varga, tells how other government officials managed to remove evidence from court records to hide their role in corrupt business operations. Varga said she made the statements under duress and accused Magyar of domestic violence.

State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Pál Völner, who was accused of receiving bribes in 2022, was also at the center of the case. The audio recording has already been handed over to the prosecutorʼs office.

The politician himself accuses Orbánʼs government of large-scale corruption and the use of smear campaigns to discredit his opponents. Thus, on March 15, he announced plans to create a new political party to challenge Orbán, who has ruled the country since 2010.