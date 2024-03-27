The General Staff stated that the Russians lost another 1,030 soldiers and 27 artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 27 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past 24 hours, 67 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked near Ivanivka, in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Terni, Yampolivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region. Russian troops used aviation, trying to break through the defenses.

In the Bakhmut district, 7 Russian attacks were repulsed in the area of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka, and in the Avdiivka district, 9 attacks near Berdychiv, Semenivka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were repelled.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 26 times with the help of aviation. Our troops are holding positions near Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, and Urozhaine.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 7 times near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians tried to attack 3 times near Krynky. Ukrainian defenders hold bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 26) the occupiers lost approximately 1,030 soldiers (killed and wounded), 11 tanks, 9 armored vehicles, 27 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, one cruise missile, 41 vehicles and 5 units special equipment The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 2 control points and 8 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment. Units of missile troops hit one means of anti-aircraft defense, one artillery system and one ammunition depot of the enemy.