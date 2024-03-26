Paris promised to hand over almost 80 Caesar self-propelled guns to Kyiv “soon”.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has assured that France will soon be able to supply Ukraine with 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, and will also significantly increase the supply of shells.

The head of the French Ministry of Defense made the corresponding statement on Tuesday, March 26, during a press conference in Paris, AP reports.

According to a French government official, France, Ukraine and Denmark have reached an agreement to pay for the supply of Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine. In addition, France has set itself the goal of delivering 80,000 shells for 155-mm guns to Ukraine this year, which is significantly more than the 30,000 that Paris has provided to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.

In addition, according to Lecornu, France participates in the Czech initiative to find ammunition for Ukraine, which they intend to purchase outside the European Union.